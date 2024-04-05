Ensure safety of TTEs: Coimbatore MP to railway minister

COIMBATORE: Following the death of a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) after being pushed off from train by a ticketless passenger, Coimbatore MP P R Natarajan has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ensure safety of TTEs and requested to fill vacancies in the Railway Protection Force.

“The death of TTE Vinod while on duty on the Ernakulam-Patna Express on April 2 has shocked the railway staff and workers. Railway unions like the Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) noted that the incident was not merely a stroke of misfortune, but rather a consequence of systemic negligence and disregard for established safety protocols. I came to know through members of DREU that TTEs have enormous job burden as they have to manage more than three sleeper coaches. This is a clear violation of the railway board norms,” said Natarajan in his letter.

“Moreover reduction of unreserved coaches in trains operating through/from Kerala has led to an unprecedented surge in unreserved ticket-holders entering the reserved coaches as the general compartments are overcrowded. This practice not only compromises the safety of the railway staff but also exacerbates overcrowding issues, leading to volatile situations between the passengers and ticket-checking personnel,” he said.