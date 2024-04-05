Petitioner seeks reopening of 2001 case against CM Stalin; Madras HC asks him to deposit Rs 1 Lakh

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the Assembly Speaker’s 2006 order to revoke the sanction accorded in 2005 to prosecute Chief Minister MK Stalin and K Ponmudi in the 2001 flyover scam case and order fresh prosecution against them. Manickam Athappa Gounder, a Coimbatore activist, has filed the petition.

When it came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Thursday, the bench questioned the rationale behind filing the case after 17 years.

Senior advocate MR Venkatesh, appearing for the petitioner, stated that lapse of time is no bar and pointed out that the high court has recently initiated suo motu revision against old orders of the trial court to discharge and acquit certain sitting and former ministers.

However, the bench stated that the court’s suo motu revisions cannot be used as a leverage by PIL petitioner to justify such a long delay in filing the case.

The bench directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh before April 25 to test the bonafide of the petitioner before deciding maintainability of the petition.

The petition noted that the Speaker issued the sanction in 2005 for prosecuting late former CM Karunanidhi, Stalin, Ponmudi and late former minister Ko Si Mani for alleged irregularities committed in the construction of the flyovers. “Withdrawal of the sanction suffers from total non-application of mind, resulting in arbitrary exercise of power which is not conferred under the PCA and such withdrawal was done when Stalin’s father was the Chief Minister,” it said.

Karunanidhi and Stalin, who was then mayor of the Corporation of Chennai, were arrested by CB-CID in 2001 following allegations of corruption.