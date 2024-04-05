Tamil Nadu: Don’t campaign for any party, farmers outfit tells members

COIMBATORE: Without declaring its stance on which party it will support in the Lok Sabha election, the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam has advised members to take their own stand and cast their votes. Also, the association has appealed to farmers not to campaign for any party.

Esan Murugasamy, president of the association, said “We are disappointed with both the BJP and the DMK as neither party fulfilled promises made to farmers. In 2019, the BJP said it would double farmers' income, while the DMK assured it would sell coconut oil through ration shops and increase procurement price for sugarcane up to Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 for paddy. The promises have not been fulfilled. If we boycott the election, it will not change anything in the system. Even if we vote for NOTA, it will not create any impact. So we have asked each farmer to decide as per their interest and vote,” he added.

The association has 12,000 members across the state, he said.