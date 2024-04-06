Four die as car crashes into tree in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: Four people died and another suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in went out of control and crashed into a tree at Kupandapalayam in Namakkal on Friday evening.

According to police, a group of five people that included two of a family was returning from a temple festival in Kumarapalayam when the accident happened around 5 pm.

The dead were identified as S Lokesh (26), his brother S Dhanasekaran (29) of Pallipalayam, S Kavin (22) of Bhavani and G Boopathy (26). The injured is R Sridhar (17) of Kumarapalayam.

Kumarapalayam Police said the car was speeding and crashed into a tree near the Kupandapalayam bus stop. In the impact of the collision, four people died on the spot, while Sridhar sustained serious injuries. He was admitted in a private hospital in the town. The bodies were shifted to Kumarapalayam Government Hospital for postmortem.