Kovai cop arrested for helping convict flee

COIMBATORE: Kerala Police arrested a constable attached to the Armed Reserve Police in Coimbatore city for allegedly helping a life convict to escape from custody while he was taken to Coimbatore after being produced in a court in Wayanad on Wednesday. Three constables were suspended in connection with the incident on Thursday.

Sources said Dhanasekaran, a Grade -II constable and two others had escorted J Lenin (37), a native of Mylambadi near Krishnagiri in Wayanad in Kerala to a court on Tuesday in connection with a 2022 gang-rape case. Lenin was serving life imprisonment at the Coimbatore Central Prison for murder and was summoned to Kerala for framing of charges.

While the four were returning to Coimbatore, Lenin escaped into a forest in Wayanad. He was arrested by Meppadi police at Kozhikode railway station on Wednesday.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that constable Dhanasekaran and seven others helped Lenin to escape. All the eight, including Lenin, were arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate in Wayanad on Thursday morning. Lenin was remanded to judicial custody while the others were let out on conditional bail. Coimbatore police are investigating Dhanasekarran’s role.