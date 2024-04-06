No predicate offence: Madras HC quashes ED summons to firm

CHENNAI: Holding that the Enforcement Directorate cannot proceed on the money laundering case if the FIR in the predicate offence case is quashed, the division bench of Madras High Court consisting of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan has quashed the Central agency’s summons served to Ocean Life Spaces India Private Limited, a housing construction firm.

The order was recently passed on a petition filed by Sylvanus King Peter, managing director of the company. He sought the court to quash the summons sent to him by the ED which filed a case based on the predicate offence case registered by the Chennai city police. Police registered the FIR following a complaint lodged by Balasubramaniam Sriram, one of the promoters after a dispute over settling the share of the firm.

“Admittedly, the FIR registered for the predicate offence has been quashed by the single judge. Therefore, the respondents (ED) cannot proceed under the impugned ECIR which is based on the FIR in the predicate offence,” the bench reasoned. Citing the Supreme Court’s order in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case, the bench quashed the summons and ordered the ED to return the original documents seized from the company within four weeks. However, the bench said, in case the predicate is reopened, the ED shall be at liberty to proceed further in accordance with the law.

Senior advocate PS Raman appeared for the petitioner company while Additional Solicitor General AR L Sundaresan represented the ED.