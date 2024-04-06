TN boat driver gets six-months jail in Lanka, 24 fishers released

RAMANATHAPURAM: One fisherman from Rameswaram, who was among 25 fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy off the Delft Island on March 20, was sentenced on six months of imprisonment by a Jaffna court on Thursday.

The remaining 24 fishermen were released following legal proceedings. Last month, five Indian boats with 32 fishermen from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea. While seven fishermen on board two boats were caught off the Gulf of Mannar, 25 fishermen on board three trawlers were arrested off the Delft Island.

The 25 fishermen were produced before the Jaffna court on Thursday, following two weeks of judicial custody. Since the owners of two boats, who were also driving the boats at the time of the arrest, were present, the court nationalised both boats and released the fishermen. As the owner of the third boat was not present, driver Jegan (46) was sentenced to six months of jail time. The rest of the fishermen were released.

Condemning the spate of arrests and incarceration by the island nation, mechanised boats fishermen’s association leader NJ Bose said that the Lankan government was punishing the drivers of the boats. “Such punishment greatly affects the livelihood of fishermen and their families here. The union government has failed to take action on these issues,” he added.