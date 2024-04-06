Two sisters raped at knifepoint in Tamil Nadu, three arrested

DINDIGUL: Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting two sisters at knifepoint in Idayakattupatti. The accused were identified as Sarankumar (21) of Meenakshi Naickenpatti, Vinodhkumar (26) of Muthalagupatti and one Surya Prakash (22). The police are on the lookout for another youth Prasanna, who was also involved in the crime.

According to sources, the incident took place on the night of March 30 when the girls went to a temple festival in Idayakattupatti along with their boyfriends. While they were standing by the road after having food from a hotel, Sarankumar, Vinodhkumar and Surya Prakash, who arrived on a motorcycle, tied up the boyfriends, and assaulted the girls.

Subsequently they fled the place, sources added. The incident came to light after the girls lodged a complaint with Sanarpatti police. Soon after, the police arrested the trio and are currently on the lookout for Prasanna, who is at large. Meanwhile, the police have also seized the accused’s motorcycle, phones and weapons.