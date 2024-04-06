US trade commission team visits Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Aiming to study about the ready-made garment facilities in Tiruppur city, a team of representatives from the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) visited garment units in the city.

A press release stated that the team visited to study the status of ready-made garment manufacturing companies in India, the progress of factories, especially in Tiruppur, and the extent of development in the areas of technology and sustainability and prepare a report and submit it to the United States Government.

Later, they visited different stages of garment manufacturing companies, particularly spinning mills with state-of-the-art technology, dyeing plants with Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), Netaji Apparel Park, and selected Garment Manufacturing Units. They interacted with the management and workers of the units regarding the facilities offered for worker welfare.

A the TEA office, Juni Joseph, a representative of USITC, noted in her speech that the team had visited Tiruppur as per the United States Garment Industry Department’s request in December and added that they were amazed at the technology and facilities available here, workers welfare initiatives taken by the units and the efforts of the Tiruppur Cluster in attaining sustainability and circularity.

Katherine Stubblefield, International Trade Analyst of the USITC, remarked that she had not seen green production and labour welfare facilities that are available in Tiruppur production units anywhere else. The USITC team comprising International Trade Analyst Katherine Stubblefield, International Economist Junie Joseph, and a representative of the US Embassy K Karthik met Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) chairman A Sakthivel, TEA president K M Subramanian, and others. USITC is an independent, nonpartisan, quasi-judicial federal agency.

