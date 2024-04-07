DMK asks ECI to search places linked to Tamil Nadu BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran

The Flying Squad Teams (FST) seized Rs 3.98 crores from three men who were travelling on an express train headed to Tirunelveli on Saturday night.

The flying squad officials informed the Tambaram police who have registered a case and arrested the trio.

Upon questioning, the trio allegedly told the police that they were carrying the cash to distribute to voters in Tirunelveli based on the instructions of Tirunelveli BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran.

According to the police, the trio were identified as Sathish (33), Naveen (26) and Perumal (26). The police said that based on a tip-off, the FST followed the trio from Egmore and nabbed at them Tambaram Railway Station. A police officer said, "The three men had five bags of cash with them containing Rs 3,98,91,500.

When questioned, they said that they were taking the money to Tirunelveli to distribute to the voters there. They were instructed by Nainar Nagendran to do so, they claimed."

The FST officials seized the amount and lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, the trio were arrested. In the inquiry, they have named three other people whose involvement in being investigated, the police said. The recovered cash has been handed over to the Tahsildar after informing the Income Tax department. Further probe is on.

Meanwhile, the Chengalpattu DEO has said that as the Income Tax Department investigates the seized amount of more than Rs 10 lakh during election time, so all the information related to the seizure has been sent to the Income Tax Department.

Following this, the Income Tax Department will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.