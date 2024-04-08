Annamalai has raised BJP’s expectations in Tamil Nadu, says Vanathi Srinivasan

BJP national women’s wing president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, amid her busy election schedule, tells R Kirubakaran that her party is not against Muslims or any other minority communities and it is the opposition parties that spread such hate. She also hailed party state president K Annamalai’s leadership which has raised expectations about BJP in Tamil Nadu.
BJP is putting extra efforts in TN this time as compared to previous polls. How do you analyse the electoral field here?
The field is hot. Though DMK and AIADMK say that BJP is no competition for them, they keep talking about the party and Annamalai. Annamalai is trying to forge an alternative politics between the Dravidian parties. Looks like other parties cannot digest the fact that he is an unconventional politician.
BJP state presidents before Annamalai have not acted aggressively like him. What is your take?
It all depends on the circumstances of the leaders. Even when J Jayalalithaa was the CM, there were a few restrictions on our state presidents. Annamalai has a better environment than the former presidents. The ruling DMK is a politically strong opponent. But opposition against DMK has been rising ever since Annamalai came in. The field has changed, so does our leadership. It has raised expectations on the BJP in TN.
What is your opinion on AIADMK leaving the alliance?
It is great that a new alliance has been formed under the leadership of BJP as far as the party’s growth is concerned. After many years, we became noticeable in the political narrative of TN. We feel this election will rewrite our future here.
Being the MLA, you know the constituency well and what are your demands for Annamalai?
Coimbatore is a fast-growing and high-investment-attracting city. It is necessary to improve infrastructure here. Even though the central government has announced several schemes for road and rail connectivity, it requires the cooperation of the state government. The party will surely be re-elected at the centre and thus it will be easier to bring developmental projects if the MP is also from BJP.
Annamalai said there have been irregularities in the smart city project in Coimbatore. But you, the MLA, have not spoken much about the allegations in the assembly.
Since the Smart City project was introduced before I took over as MLA, I only spoke in the assembly about its proper implementation. We have told the alliance about the shortcomings in bridge construction. You can’t talk about cons when you’re in an alliance. Now the situation has changed and we will talk about it during the campaign.
It’s DMK rule in the state and majority of MLAs in Coimbatore belong to AIADMK. Do you think victory is possible for BJP here?
We shall definitely win the maximum number of seats, especially Coimbatore. There are 11 councillors in my constituency but I am more connected with the public than them. People even tell me the issues that come under the corporation.
Then why are you not contesting from the Coimbatore seat? Did you want to compete and did you hold talks with high command?
The decision of the party leadership is final. I am already serving as the leader of the women’s wing. So it is not right to ask more.
What plan has the BJP devised to reach out to minority votes in TN?
All over the country, minority people have started accepting BJP. We are not against them. But it is the opposition parties who have put them in an anti-BJP mindset. Our ideology need not be viewed as a threat. Hindutva is not a religion, it is a national identity.