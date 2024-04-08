Upcoming polls is a fight between democracy and autocracy: TNCC President

KANNIYAKUMARI: Seeking votes for Congress party's Vilavancode bypoll candidate Tharahai Cuthbert and Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha candidate Vijay Vasanth in Kaliyakkavilai on Sunday, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said that the ensuing parliamentary election is a fight between democracy and autocracy, where the former should win by destroying the latter.



Addressing a gathering here, Selvaperunthagai took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the ensuing election should be conducted to protect future generations and safeguard the Indian Constitution. "Though Modi had promised to propel the development of the country, its economic growth rates fell steeply," he said.



He further added, "Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had refrained from putting her sign on the projects initiated by Modi and we should praise her for the move. Also, the DMK government has fulfilled all of its election promises and the Congress has also implemented all of its assurances."

Later, speaking at a public meeting in Nagercoil on Sunday, Selvaperunthagai stated that the Kanniyakumari district has always been in support of the Congress party, and alleged that the BJP government has failed to uphold its promises of decreasing price of commodities as well as generating job opportunities for over two crore youngsters of the nation.



"Modi, who vowed to eradicate corruption, now stands accused under corruption charges. The BJP has been using central probe agencies to raid corporates as means to obtain election funds. They have grabbed the rights of Tamil Nadu. We should take a pledge to save the country and remove Modi from power," he added.