Five members of a family killed in road accident in Tirupur's Vellakoil

TIRUPPUR: Five persons, including a three-month-old child, were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a government bus in Olapalayam near Vellakoil in the Tiruppur district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a police source, K. Chandrasekaran (60) and his wife Chitra (57) were residents of Nellikovundan Pudur in Tiruppur city.

Chandrashekhar decided to celebrate his 60th birthday, and he, along with his family members, travelled to the Hindu temple Thirukkadaiyur on Sunday.

After celebrating the birthday event, the family members were returning to Tiruppur city on Monday night.

Police source said, while travelling along Kovai-Tiruchy Road near Olapalayam, the car collided with a government bus moving towards Trichy.

Five occupants of the car, Chandrasekaran (60), Chitra (57), second son Elavarsan (27), daughter-in-law Arivithra (30), and her three-month-old child Saksi, were killed on the spot. Elder son Sasidharan (35) escaped with minor injuries.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Tiruppur Medical College hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered at Vellakoil police station, and investigations are ongoing.