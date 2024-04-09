Poll vault

Tenkasi DMK cadre take poll ‘battle’ seriously

DMK’s Tenkasi candidate Dr Rani Srikumar was canvassing for votes in Thirikoodapuram panchayat on Monday, accompanied by a group of functionaries and panchayat member Syed Meeran on her campaign vehicle. Meanwhile, Kadayanallur union councillor and DMK functionary Arunachala Pandian’s supporters demanded Meeran and his supporters to disembark from the vehicle as they wanted to get on to it. A scuffle ensued and a shocked Rani ended her campaign midway. Similarly, two groups of DMK cadre also engaged in a scuffle in Kumanthapuram on the same day during Rani’s campaign.

In poll heat vs rising mercury, the latter wins

During the INDIA bloc’s recent public meeting in Chidambaram, the DMK’s ‘thondar ani’, IT wing volunteers and bouncers were seen in large numbers. Due to the scorching heat, the youth wing members and volunteers stood under the shade of large banners. Even as the cadre started arriving, volunteers remained under the shade, despite partymen asking them to come forward. The functionaries asked them to step out and ensure the cadre were properly seated but nothing ‘moved’ them. Later, they sought assistance from cops to manage the cadre, especially those who were intoxicated and were attempting to reach the stage by pushing barricades.

Meme of thrones

Be it mimicking opponents or making up stories to convey a message to voters, politicians often take creative liberties during election campaigns. In recent times, especially to woo the youth first-time voters, the usage of meme language has been on the rise. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin has been referring to memes in his campaign speeches. The CM’s favourite this season seems to be ‘uruttu’, loosely translated as bluffing. He termed AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami’s corruption allegations against DMK and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on his non-interference with the enforcement directorate as ‘uruttu’.

(Contributed by Thinakaran Rajamani, Bagalavan Perier B and Mohan; compiled by Srijith R)