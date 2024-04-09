Rs 4 cr seizure: Congress questions probe agencies’ ‘selective silence’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai on Monday raised concerns over the apparent inaction of central investigative agencies, including the ED, I-T, and CBI, regarding the seizure of Rs 4 crore from individuals allegedly associated with the BJP.

He was addressing reporters after the release of the Tamil version of party’s election manifesto, Nyay Patra (Document for Justice) by the party’s national general secretary and state in-charge Ajoy Kumar at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan.

Slamming the central investigation agency’s “selective silence” on the seizure of Rs 4 crore from BJP-affiliated persons, Selvaperunthagai said even three days after the cash was seized, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP state president K Annamalai are remaining silent. “Besides, the central agencies like ED, I-T, CBI and other investigation agencies have also gone into silent mode,” he said and labelled the central agencies’ lack of action as the “Modi Model.”

Earlier, Ajoy Kumar told reporters that the Congress party’s promise to ensure the MSP for agriculture produces would play a crucial role in the improvement of the agrarian livelihood. He further added the Right to Apprenticeship Act, proposed by Congress, would provide proper industrial training to the diploma holders and they would get jobs along with a stipend after their apprenticeship.