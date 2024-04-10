Change in route for vehicles coming from Nilgiris for PM’s event

COIMBATORE : District police have made elaborate security arrangements for BJP’s public meeting on Wednesday which would be addressed by PM Modi. The police have announced alternative route to vehicles heading to the venue and no changes have been made in regular traffic.

PM Modi will reach Coimbatore airport from Arakkonam around 1.10 pm. From there, he will fly to Thenthirupathi four-road junction in Karamadai by helicopter around 1.35 pm. He will be there in the meeting for 50 minutes from 1.45 pm to 2.35 pm. He will return to the airport around 3.10 pm and leave for Nagpur, said police. A large of number of BJP cadres and supporters are expected to attend the meeting, as the PM would campaign for candidates of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Pollachi. Around 4,000 police personnel across the region.

Police said vehicles of BJP cadres from Nilgiris would be diverted to Ramasamy Nagar - Alankombu and Thenthirupathi.

There is no route change on the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam road, said police.