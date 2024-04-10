Cong flays centre for ‘serving only corporates’: Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNPCC) President K Selvaperunthagai has strongly criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing it of prioritising the interests of large corporations at the expense of common people.

In a press release, Selvaperunthagai lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks equating the Congress party’s manifesto to that of the Muslim League during India’s independence era. He further pointed out the BJP’s founder president Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s past association with the Muslim League cabinet in West Bengal during the 1940s, and labelled the comments of Modi as ‘poisonous’ and an act of indecent behaviour.

Speaking on the increase of billionaires in the country, Selvaperunthagai said according to the World Billionaires List 2024 released by the Human Resource Research Institute, a total of 94 new billionaires from India were added to the list in 2013 alone, along with the existing 271 billionaires. He also cited an Oxfam report indicating that 80% of the nation’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of just 10% of its riches.

The TNCC president condemned the BJP for allegedly facilitating the accumulation of wealth by large corporations through government policies favouring them for the exchange of electoral bonds. Expressing confidence in the growing discontent among the public due to the BJP’s perceived anti-people economic policies, Selvaperunthagai predicted that the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.