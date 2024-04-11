AIADMK Karnataka chief flags doubts over BJP alliance, quits

KRISHNAGIRI : Secretary of Karnataka unit of AIADMK S D Kumar, who was denied a chance to contest in the Lok Sabha elections, threatened to quit the party on Wednesday, allegedly because general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami did not declare if the party would support the NDA or INDIA.

Kumar told reporters on Wednesday that he has been in the AIADMK for over four decades and has held various posts in the party.

“Last year, the AIADMK gave a ticket to Anbarasan to contest from Pulakeshi Nagar during the Karnataka assembly election. However, the nomination was withdrawn as we were supporting the BJP. This election as many Tamil outfits and associations extended support to us to contest from Bengaluru Central, I attended interviews for candidate selection, but Palaniswami asked me not to contest.”

He added, “Palaniswami said he would inform later whom we should extend our support to, but till today (Wednesday) we did not get any information. The AIADMK won three times in the Karnataka state polls. Denying tickets for AIADMK cadres and silence on party’s support may give room for doubts if AIADMK is indirectly supporting the BJP. A BJP cadre won three consecutive terms in Bengaluru Central and is contesting for the fourth time. IADMK too has chances of winning if it entered the fray.”