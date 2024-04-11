Amit Shah to visit Madurai on April 12

MADURAI : After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister is set to visit Madurai on April 12, for his two-day trip in Tamil Nadu that will include four road shows and a public meeting. According to sources in the BJP, Minister Shah will land in Madurai airport on Friday afternoon and will leave for Karaikudi to campaign for Sivaganga candidate T Dhevanathan Yadav.

Before returning to Madurai to canvas votes for Madurai candidate Raama Sreenivasan, Shah will offer prayers at the temple in Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district. He will also visit the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, later in the night.

On Saturday morning, Shah will leave for Kanniyakumari, where he will be taking part in a road show aimed at seeking votes for Pon Radhakrishnan, before moving to Thiruvarur where he will be addressing a public meeting along with Nagapattinam candidate SGM Ramesh.

Following this, he will return to Tenkasi after taking a flight till Thoothukudi. In Tenkasi, he will participate in a canvassing event for B John Pandian before winding up his trip. Shah was initially scheduled to visit the state earlier this month, but it was cancelled.