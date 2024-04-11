Governor, CM & other leaders extend Ramadan greetings

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin among other leaders have extended their Ramadan greetings to the people.

“Greetings and good wishes on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day bring good health, happiness and prosperity to all, and foster peace and brotherhood in society,” said governor Ravi in his message.

CM Stalin said the Prophet lives as a great example for mankind and his ideas should be followed by all.

“The Prophet made education common for both men and women, emphasised justice and peace, opposed inequality through morality and propagated for brotherhood and tolerance.” Stalin also outlined the welfare measures undertaken by DMK governments for the benefit of minority communities, including Muslims, such as adopting a resolution in the assembly against the CAA.

Former Chief Ministers Edappapdi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, PMK leaders Dr S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and others have also extended their Ramadan wishes.