Poll vault

Fortune-teller’s misfortune clouds Bachan’s fate

A parrot fortune-teller (kili josiyar) who had predicted that PMK’s Cuddalore candidate Thankar Bachan will win the election was recently taken into custody by the forest department. The crackdown happened after a video of the fortune-teller making the prediction on the roadside went viral on social media. “How did the fortune-teller not predict the misfortune which was waiting to strike him? Hope the same fate does not befall Thankar Bachan too,” quipped a DMK functionary, reacting to the news on social media platform.

United against ‘divisiveness’

AIADMK-SDPI candidate Mohamed Mubarak was in for a rude surprise when he visited Kodangi Naickenpatti village in Nilakottai taluk along with former AIADMK minister Dindigul C Seenivasan and Natham R Viswanathan on Wednesday. Villagers raised black flags and prevented the politicians from entering the village. Alleging that Mubarak was dividing Muslims in the village for politicial gains, jamath functionaries said, “We are not opposed to the Lok Sabha election or other candidates’ campaigns. We are only against Mubarak and his campaign.”

Cheers to dry days

Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy, accompanied by Kadayanallur MLA Krishna Murali, was speaking at a public meeting as part of canvassing votes on Tuesday night. As he was talking about various issues, including illegal quarrying, drinking water woes, prohibition and unemployment, an inebriated elderly man raised his voice, disturbing Krishnasamy’s speech. When his repeated requests to the elderly man to remain calm went in vain, Krishnasamy said, “Tasmac shops should be closed. Prohibition should be implemented at least for your sake.” This evoked laughter and applause from the women in the crowd and, needless to say, the elderly man went silent.

(Contributed by K Ezhilarasan, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam, Thinakaran Rajamani; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar, Srijith Ramesh)