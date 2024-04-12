Man arrested for murdering lover’s child in Nallampalli

DHARMAPURI: A man has been arrested for murdering a three-year-old child and grievously injuring another child at Mundaspuravadai village in Nallampalli on Thursday. He resorted to the heinous crime after the children’s mother ended her extramarital affair with him.

Darshan was the murdered child. The condition of the other child, Yashwant, 5, is critical. Both the children bore severe head injuries.

“At around 11 am, Venkatesan, a resident of Mudasupuravdai, arrived at the village and alleged that two masked men speaking an unknown dialect left with two children,” said police sources.

Immediately people rallied together and mounted a search. Several minutes later they found the two children lying with severe head trauma in an isolated area near the forest area.

The villagers took both the children to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. Darshan died and Yashwant is battling for life.

Adhiyamankottai police were alerted on the matter and investigation began. Soon, Venkatesan was secured by the police for murder.

The investigation revealed that the two children — Darshan and Yashwant — belonged to Balakrishnan and Priya, natives of Mundaspuravadai village.

Priya reportedly had an extramarital affair with Venkatesan. As more and more people learned about the affair, Priya broke off the relationship with Venkatesan stating that such a relationship would impact the children and stopped seeing him.Upset, Venkatesan blamed the children for the termination of the relationship. On Thursday, while Priya and Balakrishnan were away, Venkatesan enticed the children with an offer of sweets and candies. The children left with Venkatesan. The brothers were taken to a secluded spot and bludgeoned.

Later he arrived at the village and staged a drama stating the children were abducted. Police have arrested Venkatesan and are investigating whether other people are involved with the murder, added police sources.