Stalin criticising PM to divert attention from his government’s failures: Vanathi Srinivasan

TIRUPPUR : President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said,”DMK government is angry over the Union government’s role in allocation of funds and distribution to the beneficiaries of several schemes.”

Addressing a public rally in Tiruppur city, she said,”Earlier, DMK government used to receive funds directly from the union government, but after the BJP government came into power, it started to divide and allocate the funds meant for beneficiaries and transfer them directly to their bank accounts. This eliminated the role of state government and has angered MK Stalin.”

She added “When the BJP government gives rice which is distributed in PDS shops in Tamil Nadu, the DMK government refuses to place his picture there. This is an unpleasant act by the DMK government. Chief Minister MK Stalin hurls verbal abuses at the PM in order to divert attention from his failed poll promises.”

Listing the schemes implemented for Tiruppur, she said “The Union government has launched the eShram portal for the benefit of workers who form the majority in Tiruppur. This portal helps workers get death insurance or financial aid if the worker is partially handicapped. This is a very important social welfare scheme. In 2019, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ESI Hospital and facility was opened. Under skill development schemes over 17,000 youngsters were trained in Tiruppur alone. Besides, 391 rural roads were built using Union Government funds.”