BJP trying to disrupt law and order, says DMK candidate after clashes

COIMBATORE : DMK candidate Ganapathy P Rajkumar on Friday alleged that BJP had brought goons from other states to disrupt law and order in the city. “Fear of defeat is driving the BJP to such desperate measures,” he told media-persons after police booked four BJP cadres for allegedly assaulting an MDMK functionary Gunasekaran (51) who questioned an alleged poll code violation by them on Thursday night.

According to police, on Thursday night Gunasekaran along with cadres of other INDIA bloc parties, blocked the BJP cadres and questioned their alleged MCC violations. This resulted in a clash between the two sides. A few of them from the INDIA bloc were injured and police dispersed them after a talk.

Based on Gunasekaran’s complaint, the police booked BJP cadres Masanai Saravanan, Anandan, Ranganathan and Lakshmi Senthil under sections 143, 294 (b) and 323 of the IPC. BJP functionaries also lodged a complaint with Peelamedu police who issued a community service register (CSR).

Annamalai booked

Peelamedu police registered a case against K Annamalai and functionaries J Ramesh Kumar and Senthil Kumar for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and campaigning beyond the deadline of 10 pm on Thursday at Elango Nagar and Avarampalayam Bus stand. The case was booked based on the complaint by video surveillance team in-charge Abhirama Sundari under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 290 (public nuisance) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

In response, Annamalai said the MCC states that candidates should not use public address system between 10 pm and 6 am, but does not stop the candidate from meeting with people after 10 pm. “It would take a long time to reach the last point of the campaign place. I met the public and apologised to them for the delay. This is not a violation of MCC. People were waiting for more than four hours for me. How can I leave the place without meeting them?” He questioned.

He added, “I did not bring any outsiders for the election campaign in Coimbatore. DMK is scared of defeat.”