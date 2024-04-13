PM diverting people's attention by reigniting Katchatheevu row: R Mutharasan

THENI: Tamil Nadu State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), R Mutharasan, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reignited the Katchatheevu row to divert people's attention from important issues. Mutharasan was on a canvassing trail for DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan, in Bodi on Friday.



While addressing the gathering, Mutharasan said that it is imperative that people protect India's democracy and secularism. "There are issues of greater importance, but the prime minister is diverting the people by bringing up Katchatheevu," he said, and criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP's alleged anti-labour anti-farmer policies.



Speaking to reporters later, Mutharasan said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been listing the poll promises fulfilled by him, unlike the PM who has not even discussed the poll promise from 2014. He further stated that people from Theni district are migrating to Kerala for livelihood, similar to people from the north. This shows the PM's failure in creating employment in the nation.