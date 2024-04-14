For BJP, public meets are passé in Tamil Nadu, roadshows flavour of the season

COIMBATORE : The BJP has opted for ‘roadshows’ in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an alternative to the traditional public meetings mostly held by the Dravidian parties.

Even though the BJP conducts such meetings occasionally, it focuses on roadshows as they have been well-received by the public in the northern states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman continue to hold roadshows in Tamil Nadu to garner votes for candidates of the NDA.

BJP party honchos believe by having key leaders participate in roadshows, the public can connect easily with them when seeing the leaders closely. They hope it would pay off well in this election.

However, the partymen of prominent state parties, the DMK and the AIADMK, say such efforts are ineffective, especially if the public is not won over with stirring speeches.

The trend of roadshows became a talk point in the political circles after AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in a recent public meeting at Pollachi strongly criticised BJP’s roadshows. He wondered whether people voted for the BJP for simply conducting roadshows?

BJP’s state president K Annamalai countered by asking EPS how many people would come if he held a roadshow.