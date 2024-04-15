BJP yet to fulfil 2014 poll promises: CPI’s Mutharasan on 2024 manifesto

ERODE: The BJP has no answer to questions about unfulfilled poll promises, said R Mutharasan, State Secretary of CPI, in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters Mutharasan said, “BJP has released its election manifesto under the title ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ and has listed many poll promises. But the BJP has not yet fulfilled the poll promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. BJP has no answer to questions about this. They promised employment to 2 crore people per year.

So they should have given employment to 20 crore people in 10 years. BJP also said `15 lakh will be deposited into the bank account of every citizen. But the party has not said anything about the old election promises. But this time people will not be fooled.”

Further, he said, “In the last 10 years the standard of living of the people in the country has gradually declined. Also, BJP is working against the mindset of the people. In particular, the BJP wants to completely destroy the principle of secularism and create a system where India belongs to a particular religion. Democracy is questionable under the BJP rule. An unjust regime is in place in India. Hence, the people of the country look for a change in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.”

The CPI state chief also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister wants an India without opposition parties. He says there will be no DMK after the Lok Sabha election. The Prime Minister is also talking about destroying the Congress. Likewise, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai says there will be no AIADMK after the election. It is an expression of dictatorship. The people of the country will not always accept dictatorship,” he said.

Mutharasan campaigned for Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency CPI candidate K Subbarayan in Gobichetti-palayam.