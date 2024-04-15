Tiruppur exporters meet Stalin, seek knitwear board

TIRUPPUR: A delegation of industrialists including Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) president KM Subramanian and honorary president A Sakthivel met Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Tiruppur on Saturday and submitted several proposals including creation of knitwear board.

The association submitted three proposals, stated a press release. Firstly, they sought a special board for knitwear industry to address problems and help expand the knitwear units across the state. Secondly, they demanded the creation of Tiruppur Export Hub for interconnecting and integrating several industry processes to help kniotwear exporters to fast-track process.

The third proposal is on the construction of residential quarters for workers with public-private partnership in government lands available in the district.