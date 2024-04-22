EPS condemns Stalin for Sevvapet ‘custodial death’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the state police department for the alleged custodial death of Santhakumar in Sevvapet police station in Tiruvallur district.

In a press statement, Palaniswami expressed his shock over the incident and charged that the number of custodial deaths has been increasing ever since the DMK came into power but the government is not taking any step to control it.

He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to issue clear directives to the police to act within the bounds of law while dealing with the public and suspects. A press note from the Avadi police commissionerate released on Sunday stated that as per preliminary autopsy findings, Santhakumar had a block in his heart during the time of his death. They said that the cause of his death will be ascertained only in the final autopsy report, following which further course action will be decided. On Sunday, Santhakumar’s family received his body and took it to their native place in Katchipattu of Sriperumbudur for final rites.

Santhakumar and his gang were arrested by the Sevvapet police on April 13 for allegedly plotting an attack. They were taken to the police station for inquiry. Later, when they were being taken to the court for judicial remand, Santhakumar collapsed. He was rushed to a government hospital but was declared dead. While the police said he died of natural causes, his family claimed it was due to custodial torture. Santhakumar had earlier been arrested by the Nazarathpet police for his involvement in the murder of BJP functionary PPG Shankar.