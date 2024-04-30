KanniyaKumari farmers say enough water in dams, pin hopes on summer rains

KANNIYAKUMARI: In spite of the summer heat taking its toll on crops in Kanniyakumari, paddy farmers are pinning their hopes high on the summer rains and stored water in dams to meet the requirements of the ensuing cultivation season. With the recent summer showers in some parts of the district bringing little respite to the denizens, many have begun preparing their fields for dry sowing in several regions. According to farmers, the current water level in the dams of the district is enough to cater to the irrigation needs of paddy crops.



It may be noted that the water level at Pechipari dam currently stands at 43.40 ft against its full capacity of 48 ft, while that of Perunchani dam is 47.45 ft against its full capacity of 77 ft. Further, the water level of Chittar-I and Chittar-II, with a total capacity of 18 ft each, stands at 9.28 ft and 9.38 ft, respectively.



"The level of water in dams, especially Pechiparai and Perunchani, coupled with the summer rains will be enough for the first paddy season cultivation. Considering this, numerous farmers in Thuvarancadu, Esanthimangalam, Thazhakudi, Chenbagaramanputhur among others have already completed preparations for dry paddy sowing," said P Chenbagasekarapillai, district agriculture production committee member, adding that they expect release of water from the dams by early June, as usual.



Speaking to TNIE, Chenbagaramanputhur farmers association president N Rakkisamuthu said that paddy fields have been kept prepared in various regions. "If the summer rains continue, we will begin dry sowing in the fields. In case of other areas, we will opt for sowing after raising the plants in wet-bed nurseries," he said, and also urged authorities to finish the repair works of the damaged portions of channels ahead of the water release from dams.



Meanwhile, agriculture department officials opined that while agricultural lands in many areas were prepared for dry sowing, other regions such as Parakkai have raised wet nurseries.