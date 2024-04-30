Tamil Nadu: Hotel fined Rs 1,000 after worms found in sauce

NILGIRIS : The food safety department on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on a popular restaurant in Nilgiris after worms were allegedly found in tomato sauce served there. The issue came to light after actor Abi Saravanan, alias Vijay Vishwa, posted a video on social media stating he found earthworm in the tomato sauce that was served to him. He said the hotel management did not give a proper response when questioned.

With the number of tourists visiting Ooty increasing day by day, concerns have been raised over the quality of food.

Abi Saravanan, who made his debut in 2012 in the movie ‘Attakathi’, and acted in several films including ‘Bigil’, ‘Pattadhari’, ‘Chagasam’, ‘Kerala Natillam Penkaludane’, and ‘Mayanadhi’, is popular for his social work during Gaja and Michaung cyclones.

Recently, he posted a video on ‘X’ stating that he visited Ooty with three friends and family.

“We all went to eat at McIver Villa in Ooty. We used the sauce bottle provided by the restaurant. When we opened it, it was full of worms. We were shocked and we all vomited. And when I asked the hotel management about this, they responded rudely. They also said I can complain to anyone.”

When enquired about this, Nilgiris food safety department designated officer Dr Suresh told TNIE that a fine of Rs 1,000 has been imposed against the restaurant. “We are investigating the incident. Two food samples have been taken from the hotel and have been sent to the labs for testing. Once the test results are out, action will be taken,” he added. The hotel authorities didn’t respond to TNIE’s calls.