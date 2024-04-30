Tamil Nadu: Mother, two children drown learning to swim inside well

VELLORE: A mother along with her two children drowned in a well while practising swimming in the Pichanatham area near Odukathur in the Vellore district on Monday. According to the police, the deceased mother S Pavithra (30) along with her two children S Ritik (9) and Nithika Sri (7) went to a nearby well for swimming lessons during their summer break.

“Pavithra had tied a rope around her children’s waist as they were trying to swim in the well. However, what started as a routine afternoon swimming session changed into a nightmare when Pavithra noticed her children drowning in the well. In a bid to save her kids, Pavithra too jumped into the well and drowned. Pavithra’s husband Suresh was the first one to raise an alarm when he went to the nearby well in search of his family,” the police said.

Upon discovering the lifeless bodies of the three, locals informed the Vepanguppam police, who with the support of the Odukkattur Fire Department, retrieved the bodies and transferred them to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for further examination. Furthermore, the Vellore district administration has issued advisories urging caution around water bodies, emphasising the importance of safety measures while swimming during summer months.