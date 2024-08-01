After death of IAS officer’s wife, man held for kidnap in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: An accused wanted in various cases, including a recent child kidnapping case involving the deceased estranged wife of an IAS officer, was arrested by the Thoothukudi police from the city outskirts on Wednesday.

The accused, C High Court Maharaja (35), along with R Suriya (45), the late estranged wife of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, had allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old boy and an autorickshaw driver in Madurai a few weeks ago. Suriya allegedly died by suicide in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on July 20.

According to the police, Maharaja, who hails from Sundaravelpuram, was surrounded by a special team of police on the outskirts of the city and picked by the police. Though he attempted to attack the police with a machete, he was captured. However, in the melee, his hands were fractured, sources said.

Maharaja, a habitual offender, was involved in theft, robbery, dacoity and murder in Thoothukudi, and was booked in Madurai in connection with the child kidnap case.

Maharaja, who was lodged in Perurani jail earlier, had escaped from the escort police while returning to jail after appearing before the Vilathikulam court in an attempt to murder case on March 5. Maharaja’s wife and a group of men had thrown chilli powder at the police and helped Maharaja escape. Two policemen were also suspended following the incident.

At least 10 cases are pending against Maharaja at the Thoothukudi North police station, Vilathikulam, Thalamuthunagar, Soorankudi and Madurai, sources said.

In her suicide note, Suriya had pleaded innocence in two criminal cases, and addressed the same to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said sources.