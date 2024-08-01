Four, including minor, arrested for murder in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai district police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including a minor boy, in connection with a murder, which they projected as a road accident, on Wednesday.

According to the police, an army man, Dharmalingam (47) of Ashok Nagar in Thirumangalam, died on April 3, 2023, after being hit by a van in Vilathikulam under Thirumangalam taluk police limits. The police initially registered an accident case, but further investigation revealed that it was a case of murder.

During the investigation, police learned that Dharmalingam's wife, Jothi (38), was married against her wishes as she was in love with Paulpandi of Ulaganeri. After marriage, she continued the relationship with Paulapandi, which created issues between the couple.

Jothi, with help from her 18-year-old son, and Paulpandi decided to kill Dharmalingam, who was in town on leave. While Dharmalingam went on a bike along with his minor son, the son alighted before the accident as he knew of the plan.

The police have arrested Jothi, her minor son, van driver Pandi (40) and cleaner Arunkumar (38). Paulpandi is absconding. Superintendent of Police BK Arvind appreciated the police team.