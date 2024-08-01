Madras HC restrains corporation from construction works near park near Vandiyur tank

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an interim injunction, restraining the Madurai corporation from allowing constructions on the bunds of the Vandiyur tank as commercial shops were being built in Sundaram Park without obtaining permits from the water resources department (WRD).

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, seeking direction to terminate the construction of 40 food stalls inside the park premises, and other structures in violation of the TN Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Prevention and Regulation) Act 1959 at Sundaram Park in KK Nagar.

The petitioner stated the park is located on the bunds of the Vandiyur tank. In July 2023, the Vandiyur Beautification Project kicked off for Rs 50 crore to revamp the tank bund area with stone lining, strengthened banks, perimetre fencing, a new four MLD water treatment plant, cycling and walking paths, two meditation centers, a yoga centre, a karate training centre, two badminton courts, a skating rink, and children’s play areas.

The petitioner said that as part of the project, 40 food stalls would be built inside the Sundaram Park, and the food stalls poses a contamination risk for the tank owing to the leftover food, plastic waste, bottles and other contaminants.