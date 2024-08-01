National Green Tribunal takes up case suo motu into massive landslides in Wayanad

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday decided to take up a case suo motu into the massive landslides that claimed many lives in Kerala’s Wayanad.

The bench, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayanan and expert member K Satyagopal, has asked the registry to list the case and directed the Kerala standing counsel to collect data on trigger points such as roads, buildings, and existing quarries in and around the affected villages. “We are deeply concerned,” Pushpa said.

Experts say this is a man-made disaster and should be a wake-up call for all other states, including Tamil Nadu, which allow unregulated and unscientific constructions in the hilly regions without conducting proper risk assessment.

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change way back in 2011 had included Vythiri, Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery taluks in Wayanad under the ‘ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ)-1’, which means that change in land use is not permitted from forest to non-forest uses or agricultural to non-agricultural.

In Tamil Nadu, popular tourist destinations like Kodaikkanal, Ooty, Gudalur, Kotagiri, Ambasamudram, Pollachi, etc., were included in the ESZ-1. However, the report, prepared by ecologist Madhav Gadgil, was never implemented. “If Ooty and Coonor in Nilgiris experience over 30cm of rainfall, it could lead to a similar disaster. The government must urgently conduct a scientific study, identify landslide-prone areas and ban new construction. The soil in those areas should be strengthened by increasing the green cover,” G Sundarrajan, convener, Poovulagin Nanbargal, told TNIE.