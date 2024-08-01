Place parking signboards too to guide us, say Tiruchy vehicle users

TIRUCHY: The city roads have 'no-parking' signboards placed at most areas where it is not permissible to park. That said, one rarely finds signboards that guide road users where to park their two-wheelers or four-wheelers. Bharathidasan Salai is one of the few exceptions.

While the city corporation has set up multi-storeyed parking buildings near Central Bus Stand and WB Road, residents claim that this does not cater to their needs and wanted efforts to place 'parking' boards on city roads where it is permitted. "Roads like the ones in Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, and a few others have vacant space on the roadside.

The corporation should place parking boards at these spots to permit parking. This is necessary as some police officers impose penalty on those parking in these vacant spaces, claiming that it would obstruct traffic movement," said Ajith Kumar, a travel agent and resident of Anna Nagar.

A section of residents blamed the previous administration for the situation. "They focused on converting most vacant spaces beside roads to open gyms and tiled paths, but there are still some spaces left beside roads in the city. Sometimes, even shopkeepers do not allow you to park your vehicle in front of their shops.

Therefore, the corporation must place parking boards so that the public can use them without worry," said Ku Suganya of Thillai Nagar. "The corporation should conduct a survey in each zone to identify possible roadside parking spots. They can then place two-wheeler or four-wheeler parking boards, based on availability of space," said KP Anandaraman of Puthur. Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said that they would consider placing parking boards.

"Once the town vending committee (TVC) is formed, we can put roads under vending and non-vending categories. This would help to create more parking spots and therefore, it is better to instal parking signage after formation of the TVC. The committee is likely to be formed this month," a senior official said.