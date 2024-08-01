Police arrests five for kidnapping 16-year-old boy in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai city police arrested five persons for kidnapping a 16-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh, on Wednesday.

Police sources said, they were contacted by Sanjay of Koodal Nagar that his relative's son was kidnapped by M Manikandan and Sivamani, who is a history-sheeter. Koodal Pudur police started searching for the boy as they threatened to murder him if the ransom was not provided on time. However, they dropped the boy in Thanakkankulam after learning the police had narrowed down them.

During the investigation, police found that Manikandan and Sanjay were in an argument as the former had shared a picture of Sanjay's sister on social media and threatened to post all pictures of her being with her lover Nagapraveen, a friend of Manikandan.

In the heat of the argument, they kidnapped the boy, who was accompanying Sanjay during the argument. Manikandan had obtained the picture from Nagapraveen's phone, in return for money the latter owed him. Moreover, Sivamani was believed to have some health issues and needed money for treatment.

In connection with the case, the police arrested Manikandan (24), his mother M Kavitha (42), V Ramesh (38), M Raveendran (32) and R Vicky (22), of Koodal Nagar. Investigation is on to trace Sivamani, and his brother Sundar.