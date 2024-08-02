Activists demand action against illegal sand transport from notified tanks in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging that ‘chavudu’ and ‘saral’ sand are being illegally transported under the pretext of silt and clay from notified tanks, activists demanded action. Meanwhile, a section of activists demanded the state government focus on deepening the tanks to increase storage.

The district administration had granted permission for farmers to take silt and clay from minor irrigation tanks, ponds, ooranis and kanmois under the aegis of the water resources department (WRD) and panchayat union, on June 30. Over 875 tanks, ponds, ooranis and kanmois were notified for the purpose, and farmers began transporting the silt and clays to the farmlands.

In a complaint, Activist SM Gandhimathinathan said that lorries and taurus are being permitted to take away silt deposits, instead of tractors. While ‘chavudu’, ‘saral’ and fine sands are being taken away, sand miners even scoop red sands illegally at night, he alleged.

Apart from agriculture, sand miners commercially supply silt and clay to salt pans, brick kilns and chambers. No action has been taken against such miners despite repeated complaints, he added. If the district administration remains a mute spectator, the issue will be taken to the court with adequate video evidence, he added.

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi Activist Christantine Rajasekar said the state government must permit the removal of silt, clay and other types of deposits to deepen the tanks, so as to increase its storage capacity before the onset of monsoon.

“A farmer may need a few loads of silt for his farm. As the farmer cannot hire earthmovers and tractors for just a few hours, it paves way for the sand mafia,” he said.

Since the aim of silt removal is to nourish farmlands and deepen tanks, district administration must deploy earthmovers on behalf of the agricultural engineering department to remove them, so that they could collect charges for loading from the farmers.

They can also charge accordingly those that require silt, sand and chavudu, to avert illegal trade, he said. Due to restrictions on removing chavudu, which requires clearances from the SEIAA, tanks are not yet deepened, he argued. Collector G Lakshmipathy did not comment.