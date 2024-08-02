It’s golden period for education, research in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the state is witnessing a golden period for higher education and research under the present ‘Dravidian model’ of government.

Speaking at the centenary year inaugural celebration of Loyola College, Stalin said the regime of the late CM K Kamaraj was a golden period for school education and that of late CM M Karunanidhi was a golden period for higher education. Similarly, it is a golden period for higher education and research under the present Dravidian model of government, he said.

Recalling that there was a time when education was not available to all, he said Loyola College stood apart as it opened its doors for everyone. “The college helped students from socially and economically disadvantaged sections to get higher education,” he said.

Stating that the college is among the best in the country, Stalin expressed regret that he could not study in the institution. He, however, pointed out that his son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was a student of the college.