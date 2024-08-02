Madras HC: Acquire land for Cauvery, Vaigai, Gundar project in a year

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state government to complete the land acquisition process of the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar Link Canal Project within 2024-25.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan, while hearing a petition filed by one Murugesan, had directed the engineer-in-chief of the water resources department (WRD) to appear before the court either in person or through video conferencing and sought information on the allocation of funds, the status of work completed till date, the project status and works to be undertaken, including land acquisition and canal construction.

Pursuant to the earlier order, the chief engineer of the WRD, Trichy, had filed a status report and the engineer-in-chief and chief engineer (GL) of the WRD appeared before the court via video conferencing. As far as land acquisition is concerned, 92% of the work is completed in Karur, 73% in Tiruchy, and 64% in Pudukkottai.

Apart from this petition, some other individual writ petitions had been filed, seeking re-alignment of the canal to some extent and higher compensation for the acquired land. As these writ petitions are still pending before the court, it may hamper the prospect of proceeding further with the land acquisition and completing the same within the expected time.

The court said though river-linking projects have been proposed at the national level and mooted many times, such huge projects would take their own time to be executed. However, Tamil Nadu, without waiting for such a major project involving peninsular rivers, has taken a policy decision to divert the floodwater or excess water flowing into Cauvery River to the rivers such as the South Vellar, Vaigai and Gundar.