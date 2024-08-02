Madras High Court reduces jail term, fine for former AIADMK MLA in DA case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday reduced the jail sentence of four years imposed on former AIADMK MLA RP Paramasivam to two years, in a disproportionate assets case.

The former MLA had moved the high court challenging the sentence imposed by Villupuram Principal Sessions Court. Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court also reduced the fine amount imposed on him from Rs 33.04 lakh to Rs 26 lakh. The judge quashed the sessions court’s order, confiscating the former MLA’s property to the value of the disproportionate assets.

The DVAC had registered a case against Paramasivam and his wife Poonkodi for accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income to the tune of Rs 28.76 lakh when the former was an MLA from 1991 to 1996. As Poonkodi died during the trial in 2017, charges against her were dropped.

The sessions court in 2021 convicted Paramasivam to four years of jail. The court had also ordered for confiscation of his property valued to the tune of his disproportionate assets.