Minor landslide in Nilgiris O-Valley

NILGIRIS : A mild landslide occurred at Ellamalai in O-Valley panchayat near Gudalur in the district on Wednesday night. Residents demanded the panchayat to prevent the plying of heavy vehicles on the road as it would lead to further landslides.

The landslip occurred near Thiruvalluvar Nagar between Arottuparai and Ellamalai. Residents said the landslide occurred after the rain that poured for close to a month subsided only two days ago.

R Ranjit, coordinator of O-Valley Makkal Iyakkam, said “We have requested the executive officer of O-Valley Panchayat to take steps to construct a retaining wall as soon as possible to prevent further landslip as it would damage the nearby houses and groves and it would act as a permanent solution.”