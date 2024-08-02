PMK cadre murder: NIA conducts searches in delta districts

THANJAVUR/TIRUCHY/MAYILADUTHURAI: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across four districts in the Cauvery delta region on Thursday.

The searches were held as part of investigation into the murder of V Ramalingam (48), who was former Thirubhuvanam town secretary of the PMK, on February 5, 2019, sources said.

In Thanjavur, the premises of six people, suspected to be closely associated with five absconding proclaimed offenders in the case, were searched. The searches covered Melacauvery, Koranattu Karuppur, Thirubhuvanam, and Tirumangalakkudi in the district.

The residence of a person at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district was also searched.

Sources said those whose residences were searched were allegedly associated with the PFI and the SDPI. The NIA seized electronic gadgets and documents during the searches, they added.

In Tiruchy, the NIA searched the house of Amir Basha, former president of the PFI, at Kamaraj Nagar and the residence of Mohamed Siddiq, district secretary of SDPI, in Vazhavanthankottai. During the searches, a mobile phone and some documents were confiscated from Basha’s house.

In Mayiladuthurai, the NIA knocked on the doors of former PFI district president Mohamed Faizal at Therazhundur in Kuthalam block and former district secretary M Nawaz Khan in Vadakarai of Sembanarkoil block

A third team visited the residence of Nawazuddin in Karuppur of Kuthalam block.

The team seized a few items from his house, sources said. According to sources, Ramalingam was hacked to death by an armed gang in Thirubhuvanam after he allegedly intervened during a religious conversion.