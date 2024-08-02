Wellness centres beset by high attrition in TN, staff blame long work hours

COIMBATORE: High employee churn is forcing the health department to conduct recruitment drives for personnel for the Urban Health and Wellness Centre (UHWC) once in four months to fill the vacancies. These healthcare staff quit their jobs as they are not comfortable with the fixed working hours and the location of the workplace.

Several workers are not at ease with the working hours — 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm — that take almost a day. Moreover, the centres are not conveniently located near their residences, resulting in their resignation.

As many as 71 UHWCs have been sanctioned and constructed in the Coimbatore district.

Out of which 49 centres are in operation and the remaining 22 are yet to be opened. However, the District Health Department officials have conducted three recruitment drives to fill the vacancies for the 49 centres in the last year since its inauguration in June 2023, as the staff refused to continue the work, said sources.

The centres were established to address the common ailments of the public and to provide a comprehensive set of healthcare services to the urban population. A total of 593 centres were sanctioned for 2021-22 and 115 for 2022-23 across the State. Each centre constructed with an outlay of Rs 25 lakh has a doctor, a staff nurse, a health inspector and a support staff member. In June 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 500 centres in the first phase and 208 centres are planned for the second phase.

Sources say the salaries for the medical officer (doctor) are Rs 60,000, Staff Nurse Rs 18,000, Health Inspector Rs 14,000 and Rs 8,500 for the hospital worker.