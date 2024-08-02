Wellness centres beset by high attrition in TN, staff blame long work hours

COIMBATORE: High employee churn is forcing the health department to conduct recruitment drives for personnel for the Urban Health and Wellness Centre (UHWC) once in four months to fill the vacancies. These healthcare staff quit their jobs as they are not comfortable with the fixed working hours and the location of the workplace.
Several workers are not at ease with the working hours — 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm — that take almost a day. Moreover, the centres are not conveniently located near their residences, resulting in their resignation.
As many as 71 UHWCs have been sanctioned and constructed in the Coimbatore district.
Out of which 49 centres are in operation and the remaining 22 are yet to be opened. However, the District Health Department officials have conducted three recruitment drives to fill the vacancies for the 49 centres in the last year since its inauguration in June 2023, as the staff refused to continue the work, said sources.
The centres were established to address the common ailments of the public and to provide a comprehensive set of healthcare services to the urban population. A total of 593 centres were sanctioned for 2021-22 and 115 for 2022-23 across the State. Each centre constructed with an outlay of Rs 25 lakh has a doctor, a staff nurse, a health inspector and a support staff member. In June 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 500 centres in the first phase and 208 centres are planned for the second phase.
Sources say the salaries for the medical officer (doctor) are Rs 60,000, Staff Nurse Rs 18,000, Health Inspector Rs 14,000 and Rs 8,500 for the hospital worker.
As people in urban areas mostly go to work in the morning hours, this scheme has been brought in to provide them with the government's medical services. That means these centres will operate from 8 am to 12 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. These working hours while convenient for the public, are not helpful for the staff working there.
"We have to work till 8 pm and there is no opportunity to use the four-hour break in the evening, as the breaktime can only cover the travel time between the residence and the centre. Also, we were not given work at an accessible distance from our residences. The working schedule of UHWS is completely different from that of the regular Primary Health Centres (PHCs). Hence many of the workers quit their jobs," said a staff nurse attached to the UHWC centre in Coimbatore city.
When asked, an official attached to the Health Department said that this issue prevails across the state. Hiking the salary for some job categories and minimising their work hours may give good results. Otherwise, we have to conduct a recruitment drive once in three months. Before opening the remaining UHWC centres, the state government should address this basic manpower issue. Otherwise, the centres would not help for health services, he said.