48-year-old lawyer found murdered near poultry farm in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 48-year-old lawyer was found murdered in front of a poultry farm at Myleripalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Friday afternoon. The deceased, S Udhayakumar, was a resident of Viswanathapuram near Saravanampatti.

Police said Udhayakumar had left his house on Friday morning after informing his wife Nithyavalli that he was going to Pollachi by car. However, by noon his body was found in front of a poultry farm.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a gang allegedly abducted Udhayakumar in his car and asked him to stop it near the poultry farm where they attacked him with sickles.

As he sustained multiple injuries on his neck, chest, and abdomen, they allegedly abandoned him there and escaped with his car. Though no one noticed the incident, Samiyappan, a farm labourer, who found the body alerted Chettipalayam police.

Sulur Circle Inspector P Mathaiyan and District Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan inspected the crime scene and formed a six-member team to nab the killers.