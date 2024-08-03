Chennai student overcomes financial hardship to pursue IIT MBA in Data Science

CHENNAI: Despite excelling academically, M Kowshika from Tiruvallur had initially planned to drop out after Class 12 due to her family’s financial situation. She lives with her mother, a single parent and a daily wage tailor. “I achieved the second-highest score in my school in Class 10.
However, I thought I should end my studies after class 12 to support my mother,” she said. Thanks to the efforts of her model school teachers, Kowshika has completed Class 12 and is now set to pursue an integrated MBA in Data Science and AI at IIT, Mandi.
She was among the 461 students from government schools joining premier higher education institutions, who were felicitated by CM MK Stalin at Anna Centenary Library here on Friday. Among these students, 14 will be joining institutions abroad --10 in Malaysia, three in Taiwan and one in Japan.
“Government school students joining prestigious higher education institutions is a foundation for socio-economic change. The initiative wherein model school students are coached for entrance examinations has now been expanded to all government schools,” Stalin said on the occasion. He added the government will cover the 14 students’ first abroad trip cost. The Chief Minister then distributed laptops to all the students.
Though the government will cover Kowshika’s education expenses, she remains unclear about how she will afford the travel and other costs during the five-year study at IIT. The state government bore all the expenses when I visited the IIT for counselling. I hope to secure a paid internship or a part-time job after completing three years at the institute. I am not sure how I will manage other expenses until then. But I am willing to struggle hard now so that my family can be financially secure in the near future,” she said.
Most students going abroad for studies are from a commerce background and have been offered fully-funded scholarships. They will pursue courses such as business administration, international trade and economics. While the Tamil Nadu government will sponsor their first trip, the students can save from their stipends for subsequent trips, said sources from the education department.
“The students felicitated on Friday include 54 persons with disabilities, who received special career guidance. Additionally, 64 students from 24 educationally backward blocks have also been selected,” said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the event. In 2022, 75 government school students received admission to premier institutions. The number increased to 274 in 2023 and 461 this year.