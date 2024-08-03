Eight girls missing from Nagai government home traced to Chennai

NAGAPATTINAM: Eight girl inmates who went missing from a government shelter here on Thursday were traced to Chennai and brought back by a special police team in about 24 hours. The girls had allegedly fled after being “unhappy” with life at the government home.

Noticing that the eight girls had not returned for long from the government aided higher secondary school in Nagapattinam where they were pursuing Class 11, staff members at the government home held enquiries with other students and teachers to confirm that they were missing. Following this, they informed the police and the collectorate.

A team under DSP K Maheshwari conducted an investigation to discover that some of the “absconding” students had mobile phones. The police then analysed call records to learn that the inmates were heading to Chennai.

“We spotted the students near a church near Broadway in Chennai in the morning. When we told them that we are taking them back to Nagapattinam, they all broke down. We advised them that they would be alright,” Inspector Kumar said.