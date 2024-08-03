Environment Ministry seeks report on claims against VINFAST in Chennai

THOOTHUKUDI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has directed the deputy director general of forests in its Chennai regional office to submit a factual status report concerning the allegations levelled against private electric vehicle manufacturer VINFAST.

A complaint lodged by advocate V Ramasubbu stated that VINFAST was constructing its first electric vehicle unit in Thoothukudi at the SIPCOT industrial estate in Sillanatham village without obtaining necessary approvals. In response to the complaint, the MoEFCC directed its deputy director general of forests to submit a report for deciding further action.

In response to another complaint of Ramasubbu, the MoEFCC sought the attention of the member secretary of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to take action in case of violation of the Environment Clearance exercising powers granted under the EIA notification 2006 and Office Memorandum dated September 2, 2019, with the approval of competent authority. It may be noted that the Vietnamese company obtained the necessary environmental clearance (EC) on July 9 from SEIAA and consent to establish (CTE) from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on July 18.