Madras HC recognizes posters, handbills as legitimate protest methods

MADURAI: Pasting posters and distributing handbills have been recognised as modes of protest, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing a petition concerning the sanction of an education loan.

Justice K Murali Shankar was hearing a petition filed by P Sibiga Dharshini, who stated that she had secured admission for a Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) course at a college in Kanniyakumari district, and had applied for an education loan in January 2020 at a nationalised bank after paying the initial fee and the first year fees. However, the loan was not sanctioned initially.

Meanwhile, an NGO put up posters condemning the bank for not sanctioning the loan. Later, the bank manager sanctioned the loan with some pre-release conditions, and sought an apology letter from the petitioner for putting up posters against the bank.

The court observed that in the poster, no personal allegations were levelled against the bank manager or any other official. While the petitioner applied for the loan on January 4, 2020, the sanction order was issued on March 20, 2021, after a delay of over 15 months.

“In a democratic society, anyone can raise their voice against lapses by officials of the government machinery or public sector concerns, but they must not cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ between words of condemnation and abusive, offensive or derogatory language,” the court stated.